× Man arrested after allegedly stealing school bus in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a school bus in east Tulsa Monday morning.

According to FOX 23, the bus driver stopped at a gas station around 7 a.m. and went inside the store, leaving the bus running.

That’s when the bus was stolen, Tulsa police say, allegedly by Oscar Aguilar. There were no children on the bus.

Tulsa police say they tried to track down the bus using Tulsa Public Schools’ GPS tracker, but it was not working.

At one point, officers started pulling over buses at random until they found one driver who said he could hear the driver of the stolen bus on his radio.

Police then used the radio to talk to the man and find out where he was.

The bus was found near 21st St. and I-44 around 8 a.m. Monday.

Aguilar was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of larceny of or from auto/aircraft.

Officials at Tulsa Public Schools say the bus was not damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.