× Midwest City seeking volunteers for community clean up event

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is looking for volunteers who are willing to help the environment and get their hands a little dirty.

The City of Midwest City is hosting the Second Annual Community Cleanup on April 13 at Mid-America Par.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers will work to clean up the area of debris and trash.

“This event is perfect for individuals and organizations who are interested in volunteer activities or community service projects,” said Brady Wright, event coordinator. “We typically see volunteers from scout troops, environmental clubs, science classes and civic clubs as well as Sunday School classes and other church groups.”

Organizers say lightweight gloves and trash bags will be provided. However, participants are encouraged to bring work gloves, a hat, sunscreen, bug spray, a trash picker and should wear sturdy shoes or boots.

Free breakfast and lunch will also be provided by Whataburger.

At the end of the event, prizes will be awarded for the most unusual or unique trash collected.

Mid-America Park is located at 4310 Shadybrook Dr. in Midwest City. Participants are encouraged to meet at the Cambridge Dr. entrance for instructions.

If inclement weather is expected, the cleanup will be rescheduled for May 4.

For more information, contact Brady Wright at 739-1081 or via email at bwright@midwestcityok.org.