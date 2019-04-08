ODOT: Number of Oklahoma bridges that are ‘structurally deficient’ drops

OKLAHOMA CITY – While most Oklahoma drivers know we don’t have the best roads in the country, there is some good news when it comes to the state’s bridges.

As it turns out, the number of bad bridges has apparently declined.

In 2004, more than 1,100 bridges were considered ‘structurally deficient.’

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says that number was an all-time high.

DYK that @OKDOT maintains about 6,800 bridges on the highway system? The number of structurally deficient highway bridges has been decreased from 1,168 in 2004 down to 132 in 2018. https://t.co/wKkqvA2qqq pic.twitter.com/pTslqRGrU7 — OKDOT (@OKDOT) April 8, 2019

15 years later, the agency says the number of bad bridges is down to just 132. In fact, officials say they believe that number will drop even more since other bridges will be repaired soon.

ODOT’s goal is to have fewer than 1 percent of the state’s bridges listed as structurally deficient in 2020.