LAWTON, Okla. – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Lawton.

It happened Sunday, just after 7:20 p.m., at the Avendale Pointe Apartments.

Officials say Lawton police officers were dispatched to the apartment complex for a call.

When officers arrived, “there was a shooting that occurred,” police said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the incident.

No other details have been released.