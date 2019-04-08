Oklahoma City seniors getting home makeovers through “Rebuilding Together” projects

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local seniors are getting some much needed help thanks to the generosity of others.

For 27 years, Rebuilding Together OKC has teamed up with local businesses to repair homes, non-profits and schools through volunteer work.

“It makes me happy seeing that my grandpa’s house is finally getting fixed up the right way,” said Nicholas Villa as he stood across the street, watching the home he grew up in get a makeover.

It’s a makeover his late grandfather tried to make happen for years.

“It’s finally happening now and granted, he’s gone, but at least it’s happening,” Villa said.

The home now belongs to his Aunt Patricia, who moved here to care for her mother and father until they passed away.

Now, members of the community are taking care of her.

Over the next couple of days, volunteers from OG&E will be out working on electric, paint, plumbing, installing a tub, new tile, a sink, the works!

“So we’re doing a little bit of everything,” said Tena Slaughter with OG&E.

Most of the volunteers are linemen or engineers by day.

But for Jack Coffman, he’s actually retired.

He’s been with this program for so many years he keeps coming back.

Coffman says the very first person they helped was a teacher he’ll never forget.

“She said all I want is for you guys to put a piece of plastic inside this one room so that when it rains, the water runs out of the room instead of in the room,” Coffman recalled.

Instead, they gave her a new roof and made lots of repairs and updates inside her home.

“I still get cards from her every year,” he said.

It’s not just this home getting all fixed up, through Rebuilding Together and other community partners, 12 more homes in the area are going to get the same treatment.

“That’s the idea is find people that are close together and give them a sense of community when we finish,” Coffman said.

April is actually known as “Rebuilding Month.”

The other projects with other businesses will start later this week on into the weekend.

OG&E has more projects to help get seniors homes more energy-efficient.

For more information on them, visit their website.