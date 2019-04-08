Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, deputy rescue stuck owl

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sergeant and deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office recently received an unusual call.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call to respond to an injured animal in the 21000 block of NE 50th.

Officials say Sgt. John Rose and Deputy Tanner Smith found an owl stuck upside down on a barbed wire fence and were able to free it, taking it the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.


The owl will now go to WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehabilitation center, to ensure it’s back, “right side up,” to its full potential soon.

