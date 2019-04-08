× One person hit, killed by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. Monday near NW 63rd and May.

According to police, a person “appeared out of nowhere” and was hit by a car. The victim, who has not yet been identified pending notification for next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed on scene to talk with police.

No other details have been released.