Precure Nursery – Tree Oil

We want to help you get a start on getting rid of those pesky insects and bugs that are on your trees and plants! All Seasons is a horticultural spray oil that you can use…you guessed it – ALL SEASON! Though you can use it throughout the entire season, it is best to use it early! It works to eliminate insects at all stages, even with the over wintering of the eggs. Another great one to use on trees and shrubs is a systemic – though it works best used earlier in the year! It is an annual tree and shrub guard. For best results mix it with water and drench the bottom of the plant! Do it now to let that chemical work its way through the roots!

