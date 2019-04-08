× Snoop Dogg set to perform as DJ Snoopadelic at Top Golf in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Snoop Dogg, appearing as DJ Snoopadelic, and other special guests are set to perform at Top Golf in Oklahoma City this week.

The concert is a 90-minute DJ set hosted and played by Snoop Dogg, “DJ Snoopadelic.”

According to the event website, Snoop Dogg will sing a few of his songs while DJing a party.

A stage will be brought out on the “greens,” which will transform “the golfing area into an awesome music venue.”

Snoop Dogg is set to play the DJ set, along with guests Dallas Cowboy’s DJ, DJSC and DJ Greenlight, of Oklahoma City.

The concert is set for Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Building doors open at 6 p.m. and doors to the field/bays open at 7 p.m. Top Golf will close early this day.

Click here for more information or to get tickets.