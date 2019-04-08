Texoma community steps up to help couple injured in motorcycle hit-and-run crash

COLBERT, Okla. – “It’s kind of like the world stopped, and a new clock started,” said Donnie Rose.

Donnie is describing the night of February 23, when he and his wife Janet were riding their motorcycle in front of a restaurant in Texas. According to KXII, a driver forced them off the road and then took off.

“I knew, oh my God, she’s hurt bad,” Donnie said. “She’s so strong though, she is so full of life.”

Donnie suffered minor injuries, but his wife was flown to a Dallas hospital with head and back injuries. Soon, she will be moved to a brain rehab center after six weeks of recovery.

Leslie Bostick, Janet’s sister, says Janet recently started talking and was taken off a breathing machine.

“Really exciting news,” said Bostick. “About four days ago, she started talking to us. She’s off the breathing machine.”

While the couple continues to recover, Bostick set up a benefit for the couple at Holly’s Border Bar in Colbert, Oklahoma, where the couple met.

“They’re an important part of our biker family,” said bar owner Holly Means. “I want to help people that need help.”

KXII reports approximately 200 bikes took part in a poker run to several Texoma bars, and a silent auction, games, live music, food and a raffle were all part of the fundraiser.

“I got the support from people I love in my life that have convinced me, you’re gonna be alright,” Donnie said. “I just wanna hug them and say thank you.”

The fundraiser raised around $10,000.

The driver involved in the crash was a juvenile and came forward last month to police. Authorities say he’ll face a Class C misdemeanor charge.