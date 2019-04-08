“This is something special,” Inmate sends unique gift to Lawton Animal Welfare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWTON, Okla. - Staff at Lawton Animal Welfare recently received an unexpected and special surprise.

The animal welfare says they received a thank you gift from a GEO prison inmate.

Part of the gift - a letter from the inmate, Eric.

“Mr. Russell, sir just giving you my love and support to the animals. I see everything you guys do on the local news. You and your workers are doing a great job at the shelter. Please keep up the good work. God Bless to you and everyone at the shelter," read the letter, according to KSWO.

A handmade sculpture of a dog was also included with the letter.

“The initial reaction that I got was, oh my gosh, what is this? And you know, I didn’t even look at the box," said Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare Russell Anderson. "It was addressed to me, so I just pulled it out and I was like, wow, this is kind of amazing, and I read the letter that was attached to it thanking us for what we’re doing for the animals out here, and that’s when I really was like, oh my gosh, this is something special."

Anderson told KSWO they are now looking to buy a display case for their newest addition. He says they also plan to send a thank you letter to Eric, adding they hope he will stop by when he's released.

“For someone to reach out, Eric, to reach out and say hey, thank you for doing this by the only means he had. He had mud, he had his hands, and he had some paint. I think that’s incredible," said Anderson.

Anderson is asking the community for help in naming the dog.

If you have a name idea, you can send your ideas on the Lawton Animal Welfare Facebook page.