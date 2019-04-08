Traffic Alert: Resurfacing project to begin on West Edmond Road in the coming days

EDMOND, Okla. – The process of resurfacing part of a busy road in Edmond is expected to start this week, causing lane closures.

According to city officials, the area of West Edmond Road from the west city limits to Santa Fe Ave. will be surfaced, starting April 10. The project is expected to take approximately two weeks, depending on the weather, and covers a half-mile section of Edmond Road.

The roadway will remain open during this time, but traffic will be narrowed down to one lane in each direction.

City officials say drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.