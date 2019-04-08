× Westbrook Voted Most Overrated in NBA by Peers

As the NBA regular season winds down and award winners become more clear, The Athletic took that a step further. The online publication polled 127 anonymous NBA players and asked them random questions.

Perhaps the most surprising, Russell Westbrook was voted as one of the most overrated players in the league. He tied with Draymond Green with 17 percent of the vote. Only 47 players voted on that particular question.

Westbrook, who was named Western Conference player of the week for last week, was named the second biggest trash talker in the NBA.

The poll was a little more kind to Paul George. The anonymous NBA players said George is third in the MVP race this season behind James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. George was also named the second best defender in the league behind Kawhi Leonard of Toronto.

The Thunder also popped up in a fighting question. Who don;t you want to fight. Steven Adams came in second with 19 percent of the vote.

One of the more interesting questions answered was where will Kevin Durant play next season? 63 percent said the New York Knicks while 20 percent said Golden State.

The NBA also thinks Golden State will win the title this season.