Woman alleges bed bug bites after stay in Stillwater hotel

STILLWATER, Okla. - “The second day of our stay, I was sitting in bed and I saw something crawling,” said concerned hotel guest Taylor Rogers.

Rogers says she captured cell phone video of a bed bug crawling in her hotel sheets.

She was staying at the University Inn & Suites in Stillwater.

“I got it in a tissue and made sure, but yes, it was definitely a bed bug,” Rogers said. “Stillwater had a ton of things going on this weekend so it was really hard to find a room."

Rogers says she booked her room through a third party website.

“Once we got checked in, we got to our room and we couldn’t get the door open. It was just completely stuck,” Rogers said.

She says hotel staff switched her to a second room, where she found stained sheets and the bed bug.

“As you can see, I have some bed bug bites; two ginormous ones on my forehead,” she said, adding that she also has a bite on her hand.

Rogers said she looked through the sheets afterwards, but didn't find any other bugs.

“I looked down and I saw that one bed bug and I tore apart the beds. I didn’t see anything else,” she told News 4.

Hotel staff says they are aware of the situation, and this is not a problem they deal with often.

Their policy for bed bugs is to refund their guests.

According to staff members, they had pest control do an inspection after Rogers' stay, to make sure the problem doesn't happen again.

“This is definitely not what we had in mind for the weekend,” Rogers said.

Rogers tells us she received a refund from the third party website she booked her room with.