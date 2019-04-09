12-year-old child still looking for a family after spending 6 years in state custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Angel absolutely loves wildlife, and is looking for a family that will embrace him soon.

"My spirit animal is a wolf. My favorite animal is a cheetah,” Angel said."Because they're cute and they run fast."

It made perfect sense to bring Angel to Martin Nature Park Center, but it wasn't his first time there.

In face, he used to come here with his dad.

Now, this 12-year-old is hoping an adoptive family will bring him here again.

For the past six years, he has been bounced around in DHS custody.

During that time, Angel says he has one fond memory of one of his foster homes.

"When I came to their home, they had a cake for me that says my name on it, Angel," he said.

He wants to feel that same kind of acceptance and love again one day with a family. He hopes to have a mom, dad, brother, sister and a dog.

"A cat. But if they don't have those then just a family. A good family that are nice," he said.

A 12-year-old who's only asking for what every child deserves.

"Like they feed us. They take care of us. They don't do bad things to you," Angel said.

For more information on adopting Angel, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw her on this segment.

For more resources, click here.

