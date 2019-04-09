Car crashes into California gym, hits man on treadmill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULVER CITY, Calif. - An SUV crashed through the window of a California gym last month and struck a man standing on a treadmill, according to KTLA.

Samuel Kiwasz was standing on a treadmill at Anytime Fitness in Culver City around 6 a.m. when a red SUV crashed through the front of the building.

"It was really scary" Kiwasz told KTLA. "I... saw my life flash before me."

Kiwasz sustained minor injuries.

"When you go through something like that you learned that life is a gift and to cherish every moment and I guess it wasn't my time."

After the crash, the driver tried to get back in the car but was stopped by an off-duty police officer.

The driver reportedly told police her brake pedal failed.