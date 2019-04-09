Cinergy Entertainment opens first Oklahoma location

TULSA, Okla. – A 60,000-square-foot entertainment center with activities like bowling, movie theaters and arcade games has opened for the first time in Oklahoma.

Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa opened on Tuesday; the first location in Oklahoma.

At Cinergy, you will find eight multiplex screens with leather reclining, and heated seats, along with an individual swivel table and waiter service call button. Guests can order comfort foods like burger and fries.

Or, if you don’t want to see a movie, you can always bowl at Cinergy’s 14-lane “boutique” bowling center, bar included.

There are also interactive, virtual and video games with more than 90 “of the latest cutting-edge challenges.”

And, five escape rooms can be found at Cingery Entertainment Tulsa, with levels ranging from easy to extreme.