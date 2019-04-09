× Police: Two people injured after driver hits parked car in Bethany

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating an injury accident in Bethany.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near NW 36th and E Overholser Drive just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bethany police tell News 4 a suspected drunk driver hit a parked car that also had a driver inside.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. Police say they are expected to be OK.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.