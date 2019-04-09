FBI seeking information from OKC bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Federal Bureau Investigation is seeking information on the suspect in an IBC bank robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the suspect entered the location and demanded money from bank employees and received an undisclosed amount. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified as a white female, approximately 5’ 3”, and medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing blue pants, a black jacket, dark sunglasses, flip-flops, and a dust mask facial covering.

The suspect left the location on foot heading in a northbound direction.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.