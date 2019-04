× Firefighters put out blaze at NW Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews were battling an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NW 10th and Meridian just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews on arrival reported smoke and flames coming from a second-story apartment.

The blaze was quickly put out and no one was inside at the time of the incident. There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.