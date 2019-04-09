× Home in northwest Oklahoma City home damaged by fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters in Oklahoma City worked to make sure that a blaze didn’t spread to nearby neighbors’ homes on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire near N.W. 2nd and Blackwelder.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke pouring from the home. The blaze was too intense for crews to go inside the structure, so they were forced to take a defensive stance against it to protect nearby properties.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the blaze.

At this point, there is no word on what started the fire.