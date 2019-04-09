Home in northwest Oklahoma City home damaged by fire

Posted 12:14 pm, April 9, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters in Oklahoma City worked to make sure that a blaze didn’t spread to nearby neighbors’ homes on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire near N.W. 2nd and Blackwelder.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke pouring from the home. The blaze was too intense for crews to go inside the structure, so they were forced to take a defensive stance against it to protect nearby properties.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the blaze.

At this point, there is no word on what started the fire.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.