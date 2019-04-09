× Metro Jersey Mike’s locations raise more than $77K for Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jersey Mike’s locations in the Oklahoma City-area raised more than $77,000 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs.

For the ninth consecutive year, 12 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the metro partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during the ‘Month of Giving’ fundraising campaign.

On March 27, metro Jersey Mike’s locations donated 100 percent of that day’s proceeds to the Regional Food Bank.

A total of $77,055 was raised, beating the previous fundraising record of $74,000 set last year.

“Each year we are blown away by our local Jersey Mike’s management and staff. They are truly dedicated to making a difference in the lives of young Oklahomans,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “This donation will help provide nutritious food for more than 770 children in one of our Food for Kids Programs for an entire year.”