Midwest City’s ‘Made in Oklahoma Fest’ returns for eighth year

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City’s eighth annual Made in Oklahoma Fest is coming to the Reed Conference Center inside Sheraton Midwest City May 10 and 11.

Made in Oklahoma Fest will feature more than 80 local vendors including wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurants, food trucks, artists and merchandise retailers.

“We are excited to announce our official partnership with MIO Coalition,” said Sara Williams, Midwest City’s Special Events and Marketing Manager. “We encourage visitors to stop by their booth to support familiar household brands as well as to discover some new favorites.”

The event will contain concerts, a coffee and car show, and an educational Children’s Zone.

A special painting class from Pinot’s Palette will also be on site Saturday.

Parking and admission are free both days. The event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheraton Midwest City Hotel is offering special festival rates for overnight guests.

