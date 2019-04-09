Moore family suffers 2 tragedies years apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Tragedy has struck a Moore family for the second time in less than four years. A-13-year old girl is in critical condition after a serious bike accident.

"You can never be too careful, you always think you are watching enough and there is never enough," said Dylan Waddle.

Waddle was talking about his middle daughter, Graysen, and the bike ride she went on Monday evening.

The Moore father was in his front yard, setting up a soccer goal with his son, Pierson, when he looked up the street in his neighborhood.

"She was going down the street as fast as she could go, and the bike just broke, threw her right on the ground," he said.

Graysen was rushed to Children's Hospital with a concussion, multiple fractures to the skull and bleeding.

Waddle said Graysen wasn't wearing a helmet.

"I didn’t even have a chance to tell her to put her helmet on because she was already gone when I looked up," he said.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck the Waddle family.

"Our daughter, Emmy, passed away when she was 5 from the flu; that was a very sudden thing that happened in 2015 right before her 6th birthday, she got sick on a Saturday and passed on a Sunday," Waddle said. "You know, it's just one of those things, you know. The Lord, he provides immense peace in very difficult situations, and it's almost beyond understanding. [We are] just praying for healing and that everything will work out, and we're praying that she’ll get better."

The Waddles are warning other parents that safety comes first and helmets are so important.

"It's definitely the difference between a fall that breaks a bone or something and one that has a concussion," Waddle said.

The Waddles have set up a GoFundMe page.