NE Oklahoma police department sending team to South Dakota to help flood victims

OKMULGEE, Okla. – A police department in northeast Oklahoma is sending a team to South Dakota to help those affected by flooding.

The Muscogee Creek Nation Police Department started collecting donations last week and plan to leave Tuesday morning.

The team is taking first aid kits, cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods and other items to flooding victims on the Pine Ridge Reservation in southern South Dakota.

FOX 23 reports the team will stay after dropping off items to help anyone who needs it. The team also stepped up in 2017 to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

According to CNN, South Dakota and surrounding states have seen significant flooding due to melting snow. Thousands of people had to evacuate their home.