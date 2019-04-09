× OG&E customers to submit comments on proposed $78 million rate increase

OKLAHOMA CITY – Customers of an Oklahoma utility company will be able to have their voices heard when it comes to a proposed rate increase.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company announced that it was updating coal-fired units at the Sooner Power Plant and the Muskogee Power Plant in order to comply with federal regulations.

As a result, the company says that it will need to increase rates by $78 million annually to “recover its investment.”

If the rate increase is approved, the typical OG&E customer would see a $7.60 monthly increase to their bill.

Now, it will be up to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to decide whether or not to approve the rate increase.

The OCC will begin the hearing on May 29 and continue each day until the hearing concludes. After the hearing, the commission will issue its decision.

Before the hearing takes place, the public will have the opportunity to speak out on the proposed rate increase. The public can address the OCC on May 28, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Those wishing to speak should head to Courtroom 301 on the third floor of the Jim Thorpe Building in Oklahoma City. The public can also submit written comments by mail to:

OG&E Rate Case Comments, c/o Office of General Counsel

Oklahoma Corporation Commission

PO Box 52000

Oklahoma City, OK 73152.

If you would like email comments, send them to PUDsubmissions@occemail.com with “Attention: Public Comment PUD 201800140” in the subject line.