Oklahoma woman arrested after teacher learns of alleged child abuse

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after a teacher learned that several students were allegedly being abused.

On April 8, a local school district contacted the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office after a teacher learned that several students were allegedly being mistreated at home.

Investigators say they learned that the children had all suffered physical abuse, which included being choked and being exposed to illegal drug use.

Deputies arrested Megan Matthews on three counts of child abuse with injury.

The investigation is still ongoing, but officials say all of the children were removed from the home and placed in a safe environment.