× Old Germany Restaurant to officially close following previous plan to re-open

CHOCTAW, Okla. – A well-known German restaurant will not be reopening as planned, according to the owners.

On April 16, 2018, Old Germany Restaurant in Choctaw announced they’d be closing their doors after 42 years in business. The restaurant and Turek’s Tavern opened its doors in 1976 and has been serving authentic German fare ever since.

The Turek family, who moved to Oklahoma from Germany in the 1970s, said their restaurant was being forced to close after bills started to go up, and less patrons came in.

However, plans changed quickly after April when investors stepped in, saying they’d help revive the restaurant. Not long after, Turek’s Tavern reopened, and Old Germany was set to reopen in August 2018.

On Tuesday, the Turek family announced a change of plans and released the following statement.