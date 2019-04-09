Old Germany Restaurant to officially close following previous plan to re-open
CHOCTAW, Okla. – A well-known German restaurant will not be reopening as planned, according to the owners.
On April 16, 2018, Old Germany Restaurant in Choctaw announced they’d be closing their doors after 42 years in business. The restaurant and Turek’s Tavern opened its doors in 1976 and has been serving authentic German fare ever since.
The Turek family, who moved to Oklahoma from Germany in the 1970s, said their restaurant was being forced to close after bills started to go up, and less patrons came in.
However, plans changed quickly after April when investors stepped in, saying they’d help revive the restaurant. Not long after, Turek’s Tavern reopened, and Old Germany was set to reopen in August 2018.
On Tuesday, the Turek family announced a change of plans and released the following statement.
“The reason we closed one year ago was due to a decline in business and revenue. So, that reason has not changed and the investors who stated that they will help revive Old Germany….unfortunately failed to make it happen. It now has come down to sustainability. We can no longer sustain operations.
To all of our wonderful customers and friends, we gave it all and then some. To all the Churches, schools, non profits and any other organization we have sponsored in the last 43 years…..we are so very sorry that we can no longer support your events and projects. The Turek family was driven by community involvement and we are so very sorry that we will no longer be able to support you this year…….and the years to come.
Mama Turek is weeping, as is the rest of the family.”