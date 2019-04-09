OSBI: Five people arrested in connection to Langston double shooting

LANGSTON, Okla. – Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people injured in Langston, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Around 1 a.m. on March 28, officials say two people were flown to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and the suspects had fled the scene. The victims were treated and released.

It happened at an apartment complex owned by Langston University just off the campus.

Five people were arrested in connection to the shooting within a three-day time span, April 3-5; Colby Alain Gill, 18; Andre Marquis Morris, 19; John David Kannard, 19; Marcus Allen Crutcher, 19; and, Ancio Latrail McCauley, 18.

OSBI officials say Crutcher and McCauley turned themselves in and believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.

No other details have been released.