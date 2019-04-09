OU Board of Regents meets to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against former President, VP

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OU Board of Regents entered a closed-door executive session Tuesday in Oklahoma City to discuss the allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding former President David Boren and former Vice President Tripp Hall.

Currently, those allegations are being investigated by OU, Norman Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

During the meeting, one of the alleged victims, Jess Eddy, spoke to reporters and gave them a Title IX input summary on the allegations against Boren.

He says he got the report from Boren’s attorney Clark Brewster and that the claims are based on a 2017 conversation he had with one of his supervisors when he was an aide at the university.

The Title IX intake summary was not filed until November 8, 2018.

Eddy provided his name to the media but other victims names are redacted. He and a spokesperson say the claims are mostly true but deny he ever yelled at his coworkers.

In regards to drinking on the job, he admits to it, saying he was dealing with substance abuse and has since been through treatment.

News 4 is still waiting for a comment from the Board of Regents.