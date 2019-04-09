× OU moves spring game to Friday evening

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma officials have moved the Spring Game from Saturday to Friday evening due to the forecast.

Due to the cold temperatures and chance of precipitation expected for Saturday, April 11, OU’s Spring Game will now take place on Friday, April 12, when temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s with no chance of precipitation.

Stadium gates 2, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 16 will open to the public at 5:30 p.m., in time for the Lee Brice concert at 6:30 p.m. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tailgating will be permitted after noon on Friday.

“Naturally, our preference is to play on Saturday, but the weather was going to subject our fans to difficult conditions, and likely would have prevented many from attending,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “We know that decisions of this kind may inconvenience some, and we regret that very much. At the same time, it truly was the student-athletes and fans we had in mind when we made this call. We hope most of our great fans can still attend the game in what should be much better conditions.”

Head Coach Lincoln Riley applauded the change.

“Saturday is going to be a tough day in terms of the weather so this helps our fans and also gives us better conditions to play the game,” Riley said. “I sincerely hope our fans can still support this event as they have in the past. It’s a huge recruiting weekend for us and we want to demonstrate the passion of OU football. The change gives us a little bit of a different atmosphere under the lights so we’re going to embrace that and get excited about it.”

Because many fans will be arriving after work and stadium gates are opening in the early evening, both the Spring Sale and Fan Fest have been canceled.

Due to construction projects in the north portion of the stadium, sections 9 through 27 will be closed for the Spring Game.

