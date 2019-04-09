Police asking for help identifying man accused in several crimes

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman are asking for the public’s help following a brazen crime in Cleveland County.

Officials with the Norman Police Department released photos and videos of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a Norman home last month.

Once the photos were released on social media, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department said he was also suspected of several crimes in their jurisdiction as well.

If you have any information on the crimes, call Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-7867 or Oklahoma City CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

