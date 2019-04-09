Scammers find new ways to cheat Oklahomans out of their money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The tax deadline is Monday, and that means scammers are working overtime.

You know the scammer’s spiel: “Call us back immediately to settle up your bill with the IRS, or else.”

The IRS continues to issue a new warning. It’s about the same imposter phone scam, but with a new twist.

Of course they always want you to think you're in hot water for not paying your taxes, and will call from what appears to be an official IRS, or Department of Justice phone number.

Now, they're also posing as another group - the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent organization with ties to the IRS.

In each case they're after your cash, or social, and other information so they can file a fake return in your name.

If the scammers want you to pay them immediately, it's usually with a pre-paid debit card. That way authorities can’t easily trace it.

The In Your Corner bottom line: