Sooner fans: OU schedules home-and-home football series with Alabama

NORMAN, Okla. – As a former Alabama quarterback fights for the starting position at the University of Oklahoma, the university announced that it has scheduled matchups with the Crimson Tide in the future.

Instead of only facing Alabama during the College Football Playoffs, OU has scheduled a home-and-home football series with the Crimson Tide.

The Sooners will host Alabama on Sept. 11, 2032 in Norman before traveling to Tuscaloosa for a Sept. 10, 2033 game.

The announcement comes just two weeks after OU and Clemson revealed a home-and-home series for the 2035 and 2036 seasons.

“The dates of these two games are down the road, but working ahead to schedule marquee opponents has become a necessity in today’s college football world,” said OU Athletics Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione. “My thanks to [Alabama Athletics Director] Greg Byrne in working to renew this home-and-home series between two of the most storied programs in the sport’s history. Our last on-campus series with Alabama in 2002 and 2003 reflected the great mutual respect befitting of two iconic programs and fan bases, and we’re happy that a new generation of supporters will also get to experience the best that college football has to offer in Norman and Tuscaloosa.”