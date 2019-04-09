Suspects in police chase identified, arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two suspects were arrested Tuesday after a chase ends in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

The chase began just before 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, when officers tried to pull over a red SUV around SE 54th and Huddleston Street near Sunny Lane. According to Lt. Phil Martin with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the chase was initiated by the gang unit.

The suspects have been identified as 42-year-old Cory Williams and 42-year-old Alvin Johnson.

“The initial was just a traffic stop. They did throw out some narcotics during the pursuit. We recovered a little bit of marijuana but that was it,” Lt. Martin said. “The pursuit lasted several minutes.”

Ground units were cancelled at one point during the pursuit, and Air One was brought in.

“That’s the idea. Once we stop pressuring them, pursuing them that they’ll stop driving erratically and everyone can follow them and eventually they’ll stop, thinking they’re not being followed anymore,” Martin said. “It worked out perfectly. This is the ideal situation. No one got hurt. No wrecks, and there was no incident in the end. They gave up peacefully.”

The chase ended near SW 48th and Drexel Ave., where both suspects were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on Tuesday.