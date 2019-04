× SW OKC pursuit ends in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police say a pursuit has ended in a crash on Oklahoma City’s southwest side.

Officials say the gang unit tried to pull over a white Dodge Caravan that took off on Santa Fe Ave. where they hit stop sticks and crashed out at SW 44th and Santa Fe.

Officers have no information on why the suspect(s) didn’t stop for the police.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.