Tulsa police investigating after pregnant woman shot during “rolling gun battle”

TULSA, Okla. – A pregnant woman is recovering after she was shot during what Tulsa police are calling a “rolling gun battle.”

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a woman was driving near 21st and Garnett.

FOX 23 reports police say while the woman was driving, her back window was shot out, and she was shot in the back of the head. A man was also in the car with her and he was not injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she and her baby are expected to be OK.

Tulsa police believe the shooter was intentionally shooting at their car and say nearly a dozen rounds were fired during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.