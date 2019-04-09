Apartment fire in Del City leaves two people displaced

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in Del City.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 10:45 p.m. Monday near SE 44th and Bryant.

Officials say a neighbor called the fire in and when crews got to the apartment complex, they found heavy flames.

One apartment unit is considered a total loss. It is unknown if anyone lived in the apartment.

Two neighboring apartments also had smoke and water damage, leaving two people displaced.

There were no injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

