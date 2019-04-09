× Two people in serious condition after chase, crash in Midwest City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A short police chase ended in a crash in Midwest City overnight, leaving two people in serious condition.

Police say it started around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near SE 29th and Douglas when officers were trying to pull over a possible drunk driver.

However, the driver took off, leading police on a short chase that ended less than a mile later near SE 15th and Douglas when the driver lost control.

The vehicle crashed into a ditch and rolled.

Midwest City police tell News 4 two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials say it appears they were not wearing their seat belts.

The incident remains under investigation.