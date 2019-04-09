Two people taken into custody following unusual chase throughout the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people were taken into custody following am unusual chase that led authorities throughout the metro on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City officers attempted to pull over a red SUV near S.E. 59th and Sunnylane Ave.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase throughout the southeast metro.

The driver headed south on I-35, but did not appear to be speeding or driving recklessly as Air One took over the pursuit from above the scene.

The SUV took the highway to I-44 and exited the interstate onto S.E. 15th St.

However, a police officer was stopped at the light and began following the SUV, which turned back onto I-44.

Since the chase went by Will Rogers World Airport a few times, air traffic controllers were forced to divert flights to different runways to make sure that there was no interference with takeoffs and landings.

After an officer attempted to throw out stop sticks, the vehicle made a right turn into a neighborhood to avoid the stop sticks near S.W. 44th and Independence Ave.

As officers were closing in, the driver drove through lawns to get away.

When the SUV reached S.W. 40th and Drexel, the vehicle pulled over and the driver and passenger surrendered to officers.

At this point, it is unclear why the driver decided to run.