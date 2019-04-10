× Arrest made following chase in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in south Oklahoma City.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers tried to pull over a van near SE 59th and Santa Fe.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle did not stop and at one point, officers used stop sticks.

When the driver hit the stop sticks near SE 44th and Santa Fe, it caused the front right tire of the vehicle to become flat. As the vehicle was turning, the driver of the van rear ended another vehicle that was turning in front him.

The driver of the van, Michael Bowker and another person in the vehicle were both taken into custody.

A four-year-old boy and his father were in the hit vehicle. The boy was taken to the hospital by his father to be treated for a cut on his head.

Bowker was booked into jail on several complaints including aggravated attempting to elude a police officer and endangering others while eluding a police officer.