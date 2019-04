TULSA, Okla. – A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Tulsa, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Tuesday at around 3:45 p.m. on I-244 eastbound near Utica Ave.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling eastbound on the interstate hit a man who “was illegally crossing the roadway.”

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision is under investigation.