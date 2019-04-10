Budweiser releases emotional ad honoring Dwyane Wade before he retires 

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to love a recent ad from Budweiser celebrating Dwyane Wade before he retires.

During the Miami Heat guard’s final season in the NBA, he’s been swapping jerseys with an opposing player after each game.

He’s swapped jerseys with, just to name a few, Lebron James, Stephen Curry, and even Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But recently, he received five more exchanges, not from basketball players, but from people whose lives he has impacted.

The five people include: the sister of a victim lost in the Parkland shooting; a woman whose house burned down just 10 days before Christmas and says Wade took them on a shopping spree; a man who says Wade inspired him to change his life after going down a dark path; a woman who could not afford to go to college but was able to because of Wade’s organization; and, Wade’s mother, Jolinda Wade, who says her previous life filled with addiction and prison was turned around thanks to her son.

“I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player. You are bigger than basketball,” said Jolinda Wade.

Wade announced he would be retiring after the 2018-2019 season.