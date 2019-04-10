× Chickasha Police issue Silver Alert for Chickasha man headed for Anadarko

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Chickasha Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old “incapacitated” man who is believed to be headed towards Anadarko.

Barry Wetselline was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and ball cap around 4:30 p.m. at the 2900 block of Highway 62 West in Chickasha.

Wetselline was ruled as an incapacitated adult by the Court of Indian Offenses for the Southern Plains Region Anadarko, OK.

Officials say Wetselline is possibly en route to 1503 Independence St. Apt. 2A in Anadarko.

If you have any information on Wetselline’s whereabouts, call police immediately.