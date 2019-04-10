× Driver taken to hospital after rollover accident in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Lawton.

It happened Tuesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. near I-44 and Lee Blvd.

Police say they were dispatched to the area for a rollover accident involving a single vehicle.

According to officials, a vehicle was heading east on Lee Blvd. and went to change lanes, but the driver lost control, hit the center median, and rolled. The vehicle landed on its top in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.