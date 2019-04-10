Several cats rescued from burning home in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters in northwest Oklahoma City battled a fire that damaged one home on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a reported house fire in the 1400 block of N.W. 39th St.

The caller told dispatchers that a portion of the roof was on fire, and that a nearby home might also be involved.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized the fire was contained to the original home and immediately began working on putting it out.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.

Firefighters were also able to rescue several animals from inside the burning home.

