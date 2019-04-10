Fire crews fight grassfire in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – As fire crews warned about dry conditions throughout parts of the state, firefighters in Edmond were busy battling a blaze in Oklahoma County.

Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters from the Edmond Fire Department and the Oak Cliff Fire Department were called to a grass fire near Bryant and Waterloo Rd.

Brush pumpers were forced to bring extra water to the scene, but some became stuck in the fields because of the soft ground.

Fortunately, no structures were in danger.

 

 

 

