Accident on I-40 near Morgan Rd. causes major traffic delays

UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 westbound near Morgan Rd. are back open.

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An accident on a busy interstate is causing major traffic delays, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane at Morgan Rd. Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a trooper, who is not injured. It is unknown if there are any other injuries.

ODOT officials say the closure is expected to last through morning rush hour.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route or plan extra travel time.

