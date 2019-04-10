Man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at people at Broken Arrow park

Posted 9:41 am, April 10, 2019, by


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at park-goers in Broken Arrow.

Police responded to Nienhuis Park on Monday just before 6 p.m. after receiving several calls about a man with a gun.

When police arrived, an officer saw a man with a rifle around his shoulder and a pistol holstered to his waist.

FOX 23 reports police gave the man, 37-year-old Richard Hubbard, commands to get down, but he did comply. That’s when officers used a pepperball launcher to get Hubbard to comply.

Hubbard was arrested on a complaint of felony pointing of a firearm and obstruction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.