Man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at people at Broken Arrow park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at park-goers in Broken Arrow.

Police responded to Nienhuis Park on Monday just before 6 p.m. after receiving several calls about a man with a gun.

When police arrived, an officer saw a man with a rifle around his shoulder and a pistol holstered to his waist.

FOX 23 reports police gave the man, 37-year-old Richard Hubbard, commands to get down, but he did comply. That’s when officers used a pepperball launcher to get Hubbard to comply.

Hubbard was arrested on a complaint of felony pointing of a firearm and obstruction.