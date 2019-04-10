Man charged in killing of son’s mother during custody exchange outside police station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - A man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his 1-year-old son outside a California police station has been charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Jacob Ryan Munn, 30, also faces a count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The charges include special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and that the defendant used a shotgun in the homicide.

The fatal shooting took place around 6 p.m. Sunday in front of the police station, located at 12501 Hawthorne Boulevard, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

Munn had left the 17-month-old boy in the station for his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Brenda Renteria, to pick up, prosecutors said.

Renteria was shot in front of the station as she approached the door, according to authorities. The victim was with her mother at the time, according to KTLA.

After the shooting, the suspect got into his car and drove away from the scene, Lt. Jim Royer said. He was apprehended about three hours later.

The child was not hurt and was taken into protective custody.

Munn faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A decision has not yet been made whether to seek capital punishment.

Munn's arraignment was continued until April 24. He is being held without bail.